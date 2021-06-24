Rolls-Royce, MAN Ink Deal on Turbochargers

Rolls-Royce and MAN Energy Solutions signed an agreement for a strategic partnership that will see MAN's PBST brand distribute mtu turbochargers.

"With this cooperation, we are combining our competencies - on the one hand, PBST's global sales structure for turbochargers and, on the other hand, Rolls-Royce's latest high-efficiency mtu turbocharger technology for high-speed diesel and gas engines," explains Andreas Schell, CEO of Rolls-Royce Power Systems.

The turbochargers developed and produced in-house by Rolls-Royce Power Systems will be made available in additional markets. For Rolls-Royce, this creates a new channel for sales in addition to Woodward L'Orange. PBST will include the latest generation of the mtu turbocharger family ZR1 to ZR5 in its product portfolio and will distribute them under the series name HIRO in the future.

"The mtu brand is characterized above all by its in-depth know-how in high-speed applications. Thanks to this product expansion, we are now able to offer our customers exactly the right turbocharger for their high-, medium- and low-speed applications under one roof via the PBST brand," says Dr. Uwe Lauber, CEO of MAN Energy Solutions.

The mtu turbochargers are offered on the basis of a modular system for engines in the 400 to 2,500 kW power ranges in single- and two-stage versions.