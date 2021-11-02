Rolls-Royce Opens Chinese R&D Test Site for mtu Engines

Rolls-Royce business unit Power Systems has opened a new test bench for mtu engines at the company’s location in Suzhou, China. The R&D test bench can accommodate mtu engines with a power output of up to 3,600 kW and will be used to test parts, engines and complete systems for power generation and industrial applications.

Eugenia Valente, President Rolls-Royce Solutions Greater China, said, “The new R&D test bench is a testament to our strong commitment to the Chinese market. It allows us to do all product qualifications in China, close to our suppliers, production sites and end customers, realizing our China strategy ‘local for local’. Not having to send back and forth abroad the locally sourced components anymore is also supporting and aligned to our efforts to reach net zero carbon.”

The new R&D test bench in Suzhou will first be used for test runs of gensets based on mtu 16V 4000 engines, starting in 2022. It is suitable for testing a wide range of versions of the versatile Series 4000 engine which is also celebrating its 25th anniversary this year. A further upgrade of the test bench is planned for 2022: The capabilities will be extended to testing mtu Series 2000 engines as well.

The company opened its first facility in Suzhou 25 years ago to provide customers in China with faster and more efficient after-sale services in applications such as railway, marine and power generation. Suzhou later became the third production base for mtu engines globally at that time, responsible for the assembly of mtu Series 2000 gendrive engines. Branches in Beijing, Shanghai and Dalian were also established gradually. In October 2021, the former MTU Engineering (Suzhou) Co.,Ltd. was renamed Rolls-Royce Solutions (Suzhou) Co., Ltd.

With the new test bench, the localization strategy of Rolls-Royce Power Systems in Suzhou is now covering the whole process ranging from sales and services to manufacturing and R&D. Eugenia Valente explained, “China has been a key strategic market for Rolls-Royce Power Systems for a long time and clearly is an important engine for global economic development. We remain committed to supporting the sustainable development of China's industry with our activities in Suzhou and other locations. We look forward to serving our customers with even more competitive products and optimized systems solutions, pioneering the transition to a low-and finally net zero carbon economy in the coming years.”