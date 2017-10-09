Marine Link
Monday, October 9, 2017

Corvus Energy ESS Selected by Rolls-Royce for Hybrid Vessel

October 9, 2017

OV Ryvingen (Photo: Corvus Energy)

OV Ryvingen (Photo: Corvus Energy)

Corvus Energy has announced that it has been selected by Rolls-Royce as the supplier of a lithium ion based energy storage system (ESS) for the Norwegian Coastal Administration’s new multipurpose vessel OV Ryvingen. The Orca Energy ESS from Corvus will supply electrical power for all-electric propulsion and for electrical needs while docked.


The OV Ryvingen is the Norwegian Coastal Administration’s second vessel to combine traditional diesel power with battery-driven operation and the fourth vessel in the Norwegian Coastal Administration’s fleet renewal program, consisting of six to eight ships in total. The Ryvingen is a multipurpose vessel, which performs operations relating to oil spill protection and the maintenance of shipping lanes.


The Orca ESS that Rolls-Royce will equip the Ryvingen with will have an available capacity of 2938 kilowatt hours (kWh). This will allow the Ryvingen to run on battery power alone for several hours, without using the diesel engine. In addition, the batteries will provide power when the vessel is docked, so the diesel engines will not have to be kept running. The batteries will be recharged from an onshore power supply in ports where this is available.


The complete equipment package will also cut noise and vibration levels on board, making the Norwegian Coastal Administration’s newest vessel, a better workplace for the crew. The 46.6m long and 12m wide OV Ryvingen is scheduled for delivery towards the end of 2018.


Corvus offers the innovative Orca ESS solutions portfolio and has unsurpassed experience from 90+ projects, totaling over 50MWh and 1.5 million operating hours.

Email
Maritime Reporter Magazine Cover Sep 2017 - Maritime Port & Ship Security Edition

Maritime Reporter and Engineering News’ first edition was published in New York City in 1883 and became our flagship publication in 1939. It is the world’s largest audited circulation magazine serving the global maritime industry, delivering more insightful editorial and news to more industry decision makers than any other source.

Subscribe
Maritime Reporter E-News subscription

Maritime Reporter E-News is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for Maritime Reporter E-News