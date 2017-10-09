Corvus Energy ESS Selected by Rolls-Royce for Hybrid Vessel

Corvus Energy has announced that it has been selected by Rolls-Royce as the supplier of a lithium ion based energy storage system (ESS) for the Norwegian Coastal Administration’s new multipurpose vessel OV Ryvingen. The Orca Energy ESS from Corvus will supply electrical power for all-electric propulsion and for electrical needs while docked.



The OV Ryvingen is the Norwegian Coastal Administration’s second vessel to combine traditional diesel power with battery-driven operation and the fourth vessel in the Norwegian Coastal Administration’s fleet renewal program, consisting of six to eight ships in total. The Ryvingen is a multipurpose vessel, which performs operations relating to oil spill protection and the maintenance of shipping lanes.



The Orca ESS that Rolls-Royce will equip the Ryvingen with will have an available capacity of 2938 kilowatt hours (kWh). This will allow the Ryvingen to run on battery power alone for several hours, without using the diesel engine. In addition, the batteries will provide power when the vessel is docked, so the diesel engines will not have to be kept running. The batteries will be recharged from an onshore power supply in ports where this is available.



The complete equipment package will also cut noise and vibration levels on board, making the Norwegian Coastal Administration’s newest vessel, a better workplace for the crew. The 46.6m long and 12m wide OV Ryvingen is scheduled for delivery towards the end of 2018.



Corvus offers the innovative Orca ESS solutions portfolio and has unsurpassed experience from 90+ projects, totaling over 50MWh and 1.5 million operating hours.