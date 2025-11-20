Marine Link
Rondal’s Aero Wing Sail Receives Lloyd’s Register AiP

November 20, 2025

Tom Wolodarsky, Senior Surveyor and Lead Specialist WASP, LR (left) presenting the AiP to Hermen de Jong, Innovation Manager, Rondal at Metstrade 2025 in Amsterdam. © LR

Lloyd's Register (LR) has granted Approval in Principle (AiP) to Rondal for its Aero Wing Sail, following completion of concept-level assessment activities in line with LR’s Guidance Notes on Wind Assisted Propulsion Systems (2025). The AiP was awarded in a ceremony at Metstrade 2025 in Amsterdam. 

The Aero Wing Sail is a rigid wing-sail concept designed for application on large yachts and multihull platforms to provide wind-assisted propulsion capability and ease of integration within vessel layouts. 

The AiP confirms that the Aero Wing Sail concept has been reviewed against relevant safety, structural, mechanical, and aerodynamic considerations. The evaluation included Computational Fluid Dynamics (CFD) analysis, structural design review and mechanical system evaluation to identify operational and integration-related risks. LR also provided recommendations for further refinement of the concept. 

