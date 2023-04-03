Rotterdam Container Terminal Set for €1 Billion Expansion

A.P. Moller - Maersk's container terminal operating arm APM Terminals announced the expansion of its Maasvlakte II terminal in Rotterdam, increasing the terminal's capacity by approx. 2 million TEU

The project involves a site of approximately 47.5 hectares with 1,000 meters of deep-sea quay. The Port of Rotterdam Authority is now constructing the new quay walls, which will be completed by mid-2024. The new section is expected to be operational in the second half of 2026.

APM Terminals opened at Maasvlakte II in 2015 as a fully automated facility with zero carbon emissions. The additional section of the terminal will also operate with net-zero emissions and be fully automated and prepared for shore power installation.

Allard Castelein, CEO of the Port of Rotzterdam Authority, said, “We are very pleased with APM Terminals’ decision to expand the terminal and to choose Rotterdam as the hub for its Western European operations. This additional terminal capacity is much needed to continue handling the increasing container volumes in the coming years in an efficient and sustainable way.”

Keith Svendsen, CEO of APM Terminals, said, “Our decision to invest further and expand in Maasvlakte II is a confirmation of Rotterdam’s importance for global supply chains and for our global network. We look forward to this important project and the opportunities it will unlock.”

Last year, 18.5 hectares of land in the same area were already leased to A.P. Moller - Maersk for the development of cross-dock and cold store facilities which will open during 2024. The facilities will provide ‘on-dock’ services for Maersk, which is one of the terminal’s main shipping-line customers.

An empty depot of around 16 hectares will also be built for Star Container Services – a subsidiary of A.P. Moller - Maersk – in the area immediately alongside APM Terminals Maasvlakte II.

With this announcement for Maasvlakte II, all the remaining vacant sites for APM Terminals in the Amaliahaven area of the port have now been leased for expansion projects.