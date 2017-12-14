Maktec Signs On Round-the-world Record Attempt

Team Britannia, the organization behind the latest attempt to set the world-record for sailing around the world in the fastest time, has appointed Yorkshire-based Maktec Marine to provide technical support for its engine fuel and oil performance.

Maktec Marine founder Mark Cornforth said the challenge is to beat the current world-record holder New Zealander Pete Bethune’s time of 60 days 23 hours 49 minutes for the 23,000 mile voyage. The attempt will be made in a specially designed 80ft powerboat called Excalibur, which is being built in Portsmouth, U.K., ahead of the world-record attempt in 2018, led by ocean adventurer Dr. Alan Priddy.

Cornforth said the vessel will be powered by a new eco-fuel called Hydro Diesel. The fuel has been developed over the last two years by Portsmouth-based company Clean Fuel Ltd, owned by Dr. Priddy, and is made of a mixture of diesel, water and emulsifying agent. In tests Hydro Diesel dramatically reduces emissions such as particulate matter and nitrogen dioxide when used in existing diesel engines.

“Maktec has developed its engine expertise working on all kinds of vessels and engines around the world over the last 20 years,” Cornforth said. “And we are absolutely delighted to be chosen as technical engine support and fuel oil performance advisers for this incredible record attempt and longer term as the distributor of Hydro Diesel. The challenge reflects Maktec’s passion to make engines greener, less harmful and more energy efficient. At Maktec we know the diesel industry at sea and on land has to find urgent solutions to become greener. Hydro Diesel is designed to work on existing diesel engines in ships, cars and other vehicles. The Britannia Challenge is aiming grab global attention showing that there is a green- fuel solution to the chronic problem of harmful diesel engine emissions.”

Cornforth said the Hydro Diesel will be “put to the ultimate test” powering the Excalibur’s 800HP engines in “relentless and complex sea and weather conditions.”

“The engines and the fuel will be under huge pressure and in support I will be crewing on the Pacific leg of the journey to determine Hydro Diesel’s performance and monitor oil condition,” he said. “We want to be transparent in how Hydro Diesel performs. When the Hydro Diesel stands up to the world record attempt we are aiming to see it enter the market quickly as a seriously disruptive eco-fuel.”

Cornforth said Maktec has also signed up to sponsor the record attempt and its branding will be displayed by Excalibur’s crew.