Royal Bodewes to Build Cement Carrier for U-MING

Dutch shipbuilder Royal Bodewes announced it has won an order to build a 7,750 dwt cement carrier for Taiwanese shipowner and operator U-Ming Marine.

The Taipei-based dry bulk shipowner has ordered a 115-meter-long cement carrier with a breadth of 15,8 meters. The Bodewes cement trader design is based on a previously delivered ship, but with a customer specific loading and unloading system designed specifically for sailing along the coast and the islands of Taiwan.

The shipyard said it will start building the ship in 2023 for scheduled delivery in the first quarter of 2024.

Royal Bodewes said the contract is its first from an Asian company.

"The cooperation has had a long run-up (several years), mainly because of the pandemic. But by maintaining intensive digital contact, the two companies managed to conclude a contract by the end of 2021 (without ever having seen each other in real life)," the builder said.