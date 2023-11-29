Royal Canadian Navy Deploys SkillGrader by Marine Learning Systems

The Royal Canadian Navy (RCN) has implemented SkillGrader for simulation assessment in the Naval Officer Training Centre’s Navigation and Bridge Simulator (NABS) environment.

Developed by Marine Learning Systems (MLS), SkillGrader will gather, store and report training metrics from student assessments. The project supports the RCN’s efforts to continuously enhance the quality of professional development of their Naval Warfare Officers.

SkillGrader is a first of its kind tablet-based application that ensures objective and consistent assessment of practical skills in operational and/or simulation settings. It replaces paper checklists and unlocks a rich set of data about skill performance. SkillGrader can be used to measure adherence to standard practices, reveal training gaps and also to identify areas of exceptional ability.

The implementation of SkillGrader enables RCN to improve on their current assessment process with a tablet-based application that allows their trainers to objectively assess learners and collect metrics. After the assessment, SkillGrader automatically analyzes the data collected to assign a grade and delivers a comprehensive report on performance for debriefing opportunities. The system also gathers an extensive dataset into a central database for deeper analysis and comparison of performance across the division and across time.

“Until now, our training officers used hand-written sheets with grading rubrics for consistency and areas for freeform observation. While it has been an effective method for assessing individual students, we had no means to gather and leverage combined resulting data,” says Arvinder Aujla, Marine Science Instructor and Project Sponsor. “Now we will be able to collect, retain, and use performance data, unlocking insights that will drive continuous improvement across our learning program.”

“In addition to streamlining and further structuring the assessment process at the RCN, SkillGrader will help provide actionable metrics to support student development, giving the RCN new insight into student competency and trends,” says Murray Goldberg, CEO of Marine Learning Systems.

“The RCN sets the standard for training with their forward-looking thinking and pursuit of continuous improvement. We look forward to learning from this highly sophisticated group and we are excited to support their efforts to enhance their training program with objective skills assessment.”



