Royal Caribbean Raises Annual Profit Forecast on Strong Demand

Royal Caribbean forecast annual profit above Wall Street estimates on Thursday, supported by strong demand from affluent travelers and a solid start to a key booking season.

Shares of Royal Caribbean jumped about 16% in early trading, as the cruise operator also forecast double-digit revenue growth in 2026.

Royal Caribbean said the first weeks of Wave, the key January‑to‑March booking period when cruise operators roll out exclusive deals, were among its strongest ever, as well-heeled customers continue to prioritize sea-based vacations.

"WAVE is off to a great start, and we continue to see strong and growing preference for our leading brands and differentiated vacation experiences," CEO Jason Liberty said.

About two‑thirds of its 2026 capacity is already booked at record pricing, Royal Caribbean said, adding that onboard spending and pre‑cruise purchases continue to run ahead of prior years.

The company has been investing in new ships and exclusive land-based destinations, including the Royal Beach Club Santorini and expanded itineraries on "Star of the Seas" and "Celebrity Xcel," to attract more guests and boost onboard spending.

Royal Caribbean also announced new deals with France's Chantiers de l'Atlantique shipyard to build its upcoming Discovery Class vessels and said Celebrity Cruises will add 10 more river ships, expanding the group's vacation portfolio across oceans and rivers.

The upbeat news sent shares of peers Norwegian Cruise up 9%, Carnival, up 6.6%, while Viking Holdings rose 3.8% in morning trade.

Rival Carnival Corp also lifted its annual profit forecast in December, banking similarly on higher ticket prices and resilient demand.

Royal Caribbean expects first-quarter adjusted EPS to be in the range of $3.18 to $3.28, above analysts' estimates of $2.91 per share. It expects full‑year fuel expense at $1.17 billion.

It forecast fiscal 2026 adjusted profit per share between $17.70 and $18.10, compared with analysts' expectations of $17.66 per share, according to data compiled by LSEG.

Fourth-quarter revenue rose about 13% to $4.26 billion from a year earlier.

