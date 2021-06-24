Marine Link
Saturday, June 26, 2021
SUBSCRIBE

Royal Caribbean Says Passengers Test Positive for COVID-19

Maritime Activity Reports, Inc.

June 24, 2021

(Photo: Royal Caribbean)

(Photo: Royal Caribbean)

Royal Caribbean Group said on Thursday two guests on its cruise liner, Adventure of the Seas, had tested positive for COVID-19.

Both guests were not vaccinated and had been quarantined before they disembarked on Thursday in Freeport, The Bahamas, Royal Caribbean International, a unit of the company clarified in a statement.

The news comes a week after the company said it would delay the launch of its new cruise liner by nearly a month after eight crew members tested positive for COVID-19.

Cruising companies, one of the hardest hit by the pandemic, have been trying to stay afloat as they push ahead with plans to resume sailing in the United States.

Earlier this month, the company said two people tested positive for COVID-19 onboard Celebrity Millennium, which was among the first cruises in North America to start sailing.

Despite the latest setbacks, the company’s Celebrity Edge is poised to set sail on Saturday from Florida, becoming the first ship to sail from U.S. waters in more than a year.


(Reporting by Mehr Bedi; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

Offshore Wind is the focus of this special April 2021 eMag edition from Maritime Reporter & Engineering News (MR), combining the resources of MR + sister-publications Marine News and Offshore Engineer
Read the Magazine

2021: The Year When Offshore Wind Takes Off in the United States

US Jobs from US Offshore Energy, a Goal 44 Years in the Making
Maritime Reporter E-News subscription

Maritime Reporter E-News is the maritime industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email five times per week

Subscribe for Maritime Reporter E-News