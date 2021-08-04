Royal Caribbean Sees Entire Fleet Sailing by Spring 2022

Royal Caribbean International, which operates the biggest cruise ships in the world including "Symphony of the Seas", said on Tuesday its complete fleet of ships would resume sailing by spring 2022.

The division of Royal Caribbean Group said its next group of returning ships would restart sailing in September.

Cruise operators, who have gradually restarted operations after more than a year of being docked at ports, are facing uncertainties caused by rising Delta variant cases globally.

Royal Caribbean International requires all crew members and guests who are of the eligible age for vaccination to be fully inoculated against the COVID-19 virus.





