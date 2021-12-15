Royal IHC Delivers Trailing Suction Hopper Dredger to Mexico's SEMAR

Dutch shipbuilder Royal IHC has delivered a trailing suction hopper dredger (TSHD) to SEMAR (Secretaria de Marina) at the Port of Veracruz in Mexico.

The Bahia San Carlos dredger, of the n Easydredge 2700 type, was built from stock at the Krimpen aan de IJssel and Kinderdijk shipyards in the Netherlands. Being built from the stock program allowed Royal IHC to comply with SEMAR’s request for an ultra-short delivery time, the Dutch company said.

Following successful sea trials in the North Sea in October, the new vessel was delivered this week for deployment on a national maintenance program by the Mexican Navy. This will involve deepening rivers on the country’s east coast and helping to prevent flooding in Tabasco.

"As the Easydredge is a standardized series of vessels, it benefits from short lead times and is a cost-effective option for customers seeking quick delivery. The vessels are equipped to perform all normal dredging operations, are easy to operate. Their straightforward design and reliability of the vessel incorporate decades of hopper dredge innovation and will contribute to the efficiency of the SEMAR dredge fleet," Royal IHC explained.

The Bahia San Carlos is the sixth Easydredge vessel to be sold by Royal IHC and the company said it believed demand for its modular TSHDs would increase further. The line-up comprises four vessel sizes: Easydredge 700, 1700, 2700 and 3700, which range in volume from 500 to 4,000m3.