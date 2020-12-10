Royal IHC Receives Dredger Order from Nigeria

Dutch shipbuilder Royal IHC has sold a Beaver 65 DDSP alongside a DMC 1450 workboat, booster station and discharge piping to Oretol Nigeria Ltd. The cutter suction dredger (CSD) and additional equipment will be delivered within four months, and deployed on various sand excavation and land reclamation projects, with a view to developing real estate in the Lagos Lagoon. The Beaver will be assembled at IHC’s yard in Kinderdijk, The Netherlands.

The Beaver 65 DDSP is the largest of IHC’s standard series of CSDs and offers the highest volume of production at the lowest cost.

With an increased dredging depth of 25 meters and the ability to pump soil over great distances, the vessel will be a powerful addition to Oretol’s dredging fleet. Combined with the booster station, it will ensure that Oretol can work efficiently on land reclamation projects to the benefit of its real estate business.