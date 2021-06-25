Royal Thai Navy signs on for a new RAmparts 3200-SD Tug

A contract for a new RAmparts 3200-SD tug was recently signed by Robert Allan Ltd. and Asian Marine Services Public Company Limited (ASIMAR) of Thailand for the design for the Royal Thai Navy.

ASIMAR signed the construction contract with the Royal Thai Navy on May 25th, 2021, with Admiral Chatchai Sriworakan, Commander in Chief presiding over the signing ceremony.

The Royal Thai Navy currently operates two RAmparts 3200 tugs, and this third RAmparts 3200 tugboat will, similar to the previous two tugs, with an approximate 55 Tons Bollard Pull and a speed of more than 12 knots.

The new tugboat will support fire-fighting missions with a 2,400 cu. m./hr. Fi-Fi pump with fire monitors capable of 120 meters throw distance and oil spill recovery missions can be accomplished with DESMI oil spill response solutions and environmental friendly - biological formular oil dispersant bioQ.

Asian Marine Services Public Company Limited (ASIMAR) is a shipyard located in Thailand and has been in operation since 1981.