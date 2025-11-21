Royal Van Beest Group Acquires Enduro Softslings

The Royal Van Beest Group announced that it has acquired Enduro Softslings.

Established ten years ago in The Netherlands, Enduro Softslings has secured a leading position in the lifting industry through its manufacturing capabilities, custom-made soft slings, and customer support. As part of the Royal Van Beest Group, the leader behind brands like Green Pin and Irizar Forge, Enduro Softslings will gain access to resources and expertise to further fuel its growth.

The partnership represents a milestone in the Royal Van Beest Group’s ongoing effort to advance innovation and enhance its range of reliable, technology-driven lifting products, while complementing its existing HMPE product line, Green Pin Tycan. Enduro Softslings will continue to operate as an independent entity within the Royal Van Beest Group. Sytse van der Molen will remain Managing Director of Enduro Softslings, continuing to guide the company with the same entrepreneurial spirit that made it a success.