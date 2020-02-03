Royston Completes Engine Overhaul Work on Tanker

Royston completed work to overhaul a high-speed diesel engine on a Pritchard Gordon Tanker.



Engineers undertook the 51,000 running hour service on the No.2 generator onboard the 127m length Henrietta PG in Trinidad as part of a planned refurbishment and maintenance program. The Henrietta PG is one of 10 purpose built shallow draft, double hull tankers from 6,200 dwt to 10,600 dwt in the Pritchard Gordon Tankers’ fleet. The company specializes in the transportation of crude oil, refined petroleum products, chemicals and biofuels in environmentally sensitive regions.

The work carried out by Royston saw the Cummins KTA19 G3 power unit stripped down and critical parts serviced before being fully reassembled onsite. This involved work on all six camshafts sections, replacing main bearing shells and thrust bearings, rebuilding cylinder head valves and springs, and fitting new piston rings and conrod bolts. New STC valves and fuel rails, turbo, piston cooling jets, fuel pump and associated pipework were also fitted.