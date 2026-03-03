RS Aqua Announces Strategic Partnership with US -based Seasats to Bring Autonomous Surface Vehicles to UK and Ireland Defence Market

RS Aqua announced a new strategic partnership with Seasats, a San Diego-based unmanned surface vehicle (USV) developer, to introduce their range of security platforms to the United Kingdom (UK) and Ireland defense market.

Seasats is known for its high endurance, modular, and user-friendly USVs designed to deliver maritime domain awareness through autonomous operations. Through this partnership, RS Aqua will represent and support the Seasats product portfolio across the UK and Ireland.

Seasats’ inaugural model, the Lightfish, is a modular USV engineered for long duration autonomous missions. Designed to support defense, maritime security, critical infrastructure protection, and oceanographic research missions, the Seasats USV enables continuous intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance, and maritime mapping operations while reducing operational risk and lifecycle costs. Lightfish’s flexible architecture allows integration of a range of payloads, making it adaptable to evolving mission requirements. The Lightfish has been adopted by the U.S. Marine Corps.

The newest platform in Seasats’ lineup, the Quickfish, is a 5.5 meter, high speed interceptor that is able to loiter at sea for multiple weeks. The Quickfish addresses the growing need for coastal security against surface, subsurface, and sUAS threats that are becoming a prevalent global problem. In partnership with RS Aqua, the Quickfish will be provided in the UK to accelerate domestic maritime security capabilities.

Core Capabilities:

Multi-modal communications: Starlink, Iridium, cellular, MANET radios

Redundant sensor package: Marine radar, HD and thermal cameras, AIS broadcast/receive, LiDAR

Open systems architecture for integration with third party C2 platforms

Browser-based UI operable via secure tablet, laptop, or mobile device

Launch/recovery in <10 minutes with man-portable components and no shipboard crane or davit required

Technical Specifications: