Ørsted Advances Green Fuel Transition with Second Methanol-Powered SOV

Denmark-based offshore wind developer Ørsted and offshore vessel owner ESVAGT have signed a second contract for a methanol-powered vessel.

Ørsted and ESVAGT have signed an agreement for a sister vessel to the world’s first methanol-powered service operation vessel (SOV), which was announced in 2022.

The SOV will be ready for launch in 2026, operating out of Ørsted’s UK East Coast Hub on a 10-year contract.

The new SOV will be powered by dual-fuel engines, capable of sailing on renewable e-methanol produced from renewable energy and biogenic carbon, which will lead to a yearly carbon emissions reduction of approx. 4,500 tonnes, Ørsted said.

Ørsted in May took Europe’s largest final investment decision on a renewable e-methanol facility, FlagshipONE in Sweden , and Ørsted expects to supply its own methanol for both of the SOVs.

"Several other maritime companies have placed orders on methanol-powered vessels, demonstrating that the demand for green fuels is materialising rapidly," Ørsted said.

"An offshore wind farm already has 99 % lower emissions than a coal-fired power station seen over the entire lifetime of the asset, including production, construction, and installation. Ørsted targets to become carbon-neutral in its energy generation and own operations by 2025, and the additional, second green fuel SOV will build on that, as Ørsted works towards its science-based target of reaching net-zero emissions across the full value chain by 2040," the offshore wind farm developer said.

The SOVs will serve as the floating home of offshore wind service technicians, who will spend time offshore for weeks at a time.

During their stay offshore, the technicians live on a service operation vessel (SOV), which also hosts an on-board workshop and much of the equipment and spare parts needed to service an offshore wind farm.

According to the companies, the Esvagt SOV is designed for comfort and high workability, providing a highly efficient workspace and safe transfer of technicians at the wind farm via a motion-compensated gangway and transfer boats as well as a crane for lifting heavy spare parts.

"As a floating home, [the SOV] also offers recreational activities for the on-board crew and technicians, including fitness facilities, a game room, a cinema, and individual accommodation. The SOV is also equipped with a helipad for fast access and transfers to and from shore," Ørsted said.

The SOV will be 93.00 meters long, with a breadth of 19.60 meters, maximum draught of 6.50 meters, speed: of approximately 14 knots, and accommodation for 124 persons.