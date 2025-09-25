Ørsted Picks Port of Tyne to Support Hornsea 3 Offshore Wind Farm

Ørsted has signed a lease agreement for up to 100,000 square meters at the Port of Tyne, one of the UK’s major deep-sea ports, to support the development of its Hornsea 3 offshore wind farm.

The site, located at Tyne Clean Energy Park in South Shields, will be fundamental to the construction and completion of the 2.9 GW Hornsea 3 offshore wind farm, which, once complete, is expected to be the world’s single largest offshore wind farm.

The Denmark-headquartered company will use the site to marshal secondary steel components for the project before each unit is loaded onto the Wind Orca, a state-of-the-art jack-up vessel owned by Cadeler ahead of setting off to the Hornsea 3 site

Located 160 kilometers off the Yorkshire coast, Hornsea 3 is an $11.3 billion (£8.5 billion) infrastructure project set to generate enough green energy to power more than three million UK homes, boosting energy security and delivering local and national economic growth through supply chain investment.

“Ørsted’s decision to base its marshalling operations at the Port of Tyne marks another significant milestone for the North East. It represents a clear vote of confidence in the infrastructure, skills and capabilities we have developed at the Tyne Clean Energy Park.

“This partnership is not only about delivering clean energy – it is about securing international investment, driving economic growth and creating the highly skilled jobs that will sustain our communities for generations, anchored by our best-in-class offshore wind base,” said Matt Beeton, Chief Executive Officer at the Port of Tyne.

As well as partnering with the Port of Tyne for marine access to Hornsea 3, Ørsted is working alongside industry-leading partners to deliver the 197 offshore wind turbines needed for the project.

Severfield, a U.K. structural steel contractor, and Smulders, a multidisciplinary construction firm located on the River Tyne, will fabricate and supply secondary steel components.

“The construction of Hornsea 3 will greatly improve energy security for the UK, as well as bringing investment into the local and national economy. This means home-grown clean power, skilled jobs and economic growth.

“Ørsted’s vision is to create a world that runs entirely on green energy and the dedication of skilled workers all over the U.K., including at the Port of Tyne, will help make that happen,” added Jason Ledden, Senior Project Director, Hornsea 3 at Ørsted.