Russia Attacks Second Cargo Ship in Two Days

A Russian missile hit a Palau-flagged vessel in Ukraine’s southern port of Odesa on Monday, killing one Ukrainian national and injuring five foreign nationals, regional governor Oleh Kiper said on Telegram.

The attack was the second on a ship in as many days in southern Ukraine. Ukraine's Restoration Ministry earlier said a Russian missile had damaged a civilian Saint Kitts and Nevis-flagged vessel loaded with corn in the port of Pivdennyi on Sunday.





(Reuters - Reporting by Ron Popeski and Yuliia Dysa; Editing by Leslie Adler)