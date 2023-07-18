Marine Link
Thursday, July 20, 2023
Russia Blocks Cargo Vessel Transits Through the Kerch Strait

July 18, 2023

The Kerch Strait connects the Black Sea and the Sea of Azov, separating the Kerch Peninsula of Crimea in the west from the Taman Peninsula of Russia's Krasnodar Krai in the east. (© Yuri Tuchkov / Adobe Stock)

The movement of cargo vessels through the Kerch Strait has been suspended by Russian authorities since July 16 following drone attacks on the Crimean port of Sevastopol, two industry sources told Reuters.

Russia's defense ministry said its forces had prevented Ukraine from attacking Sevastopol on Sunday, destroying seven aerial and two maritime drones.

"Navigation is already idle for the third day. They stopped it on July 16, around 5 p.m. local time, when there was a (drone) attack on Sevastopol," said one source, who declined to be named.

Security in the area also worsened on Monday following an overnight attack on the Crimean Bridge spanning the Kerch Strait, which connects the Sea of Azov to the Black Sea.


(Reuters - Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Kevin Liffey)

