Russian Warships to Arrive in Cuba on Saturday

Three ships from Russia’s Baltic Fleet will arrive in Cuba on Saturday, official media said on Thursday, the second visit by Russian naval vessels since June.

A brief statement by the Cuban Revolutionary Armed Forces said the visit was routine, but back-to-back naval visits by any country to Cuba have not occurred in decades.

Russian news agencies earlier reported on the planned visit, citing Cuba's Defense Ministry.





(Reuters - Reporting by Marc Frank, Writing by Natalia Siniawski; Editing by Christian Plumb)