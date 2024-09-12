Russia Strikes Civilian Grain Vessel in Black Sea, Ukraine Says

Ukraine accused Russia on Thursday of using strategic bombers to hit a civilian grain vessel with a missile in the Black Sea in NATO member Romania's maritime economic zone, in what it described as a "brazen attack" on freedom of navigation.

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said the vessel carrying Ukrainian grain to Egypt had been hit by a Russian missile just after it exited Ukrainian territorial waters, and that there were no casualties according to a preliminary assessment.

There was no immediate comment from Russia.

If confirmed, the incident would mark a sharp increase in tensions between Moscow and the NATO military alliance, which has tried to tack a course between fears of escalation and supporting Ukraine in its war with Russia since Moscow's invasion in February 2022.

British maritime security company Ambrey said in a note that a Saint Kitts and Nevis-flagged bulk carrier had been struck by a Russian-launched missile after departing from the Ukrainian port of Chornomorsk in Ukraine's Odesa region.

The vessel sustained damage to its port side, including a cargo hold and a crane, it said.

Traders said the incident had contributed to stronger wheat prices by adding to concern over tightening supply in the Black Sea export zone. U.S. futures rose as much as 2% to hit a two-month peak.

Zelenskiy posted images showing the twisted metal of a damaged crane and other damage.

An industry source told Reuters the strike had taken place overnight not far from the mouth of the Danube river. Dmytro Pletenchuk, spokesman for Ukraine's navy, told Reuters, the vessel was in Romania's maritime economic zone.

Romania's Naval Authority said the vessel had not been in its territorial waters and that its assistance had not been requested in any way.

(Photo: Ukrainian Presidential Press Service)

'Brazen attack'

Zelenskiy wrote on X: "We are waiting for the world to react. Wheat and food security should never be targets for missiles."

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha called the strike "a brazen attack on freedom of navigation and global food security."

Ukraine is a major global grain exporter that has had to battle Russia in the Black Sea to revive its exports through its sea ports since Russia's invasion imposed a de facto blockade.

The exports were revived later that year - albeit with smaller volumes - from the three ports of greater Odesa under a deal mediated by the United Nations and Turkey that broke down last year.

In August 2023, Ukraine established its own shipping corridor - without Russia's blessing - after using naval drones and long-range weapons to strike back at Russia's Black Sea Fleet and push its vessels away from the west of the sea.

The shipping corridor hugs the western coast of the Black Sea before exiting Ukrainian waters and south past Romania and Bulgaria.

(Photo: Ukrainian Presidential Press Service)





(Reuters - Additional reporting by Olena Harmash, Luiza Ilie, Gus Trompiz; Writing by Tom Balmforth; Editing by Jon Boyle and Timothy Heritage)