Russian Navy Gets Admiral Makarov Frigate

Baltic Shipbuilding Plant “Yantar” (United Shipbuilding Corporation, Kaliningrad) has delivered the Admiral Makarov frigate, third ship of Project 11356, to Defence Ministry of the Russian Federation.

According to the shipyard, the acceptance/delivery certificate has been signed today, 25 December 2017, by Eduard Yevimov, Yantar Director General, and Capt 1 rank Aleksey Poteshkin, Chairman of State Acceptance Commission.

Admiral Makarov was laid down in early 2012 in Kaliningrad and was launched in 2015 to commence sea trials. The vessel became the third Admiral Grigorovich-class frigate after Admiral Essen, which was commissioned in June.

Considering that the Makarov is very much needed by the Navy , there is a hope that we’ll raise the flag this year, TASS quoted Russia’s United Shipbuilding Corporation (USC) Head Alexei Rakhmanov as saying.

According to the USC chief, there is "actually 100% readiness" for the delivery of the frigate Admiral Makarov and it is important to hand it over this year so that the frigate’s crew can immediately start undergoing training and begin testing all the systems and practicing combat missions.