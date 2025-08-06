Russian, Chinese Navies Practice Maritime Defense After US Subs Move Closer

The Russian and Chinese navies have practiced hunting and destroying an enemy submarine in the Sea of Japan, Russia's defense ministry said on Wednesday, days after U.S. President Donald Trump said he had moved two U.S. nuclear subs closer to Russia.

Russia said the exercise involved Chinese Y-8 anti-submarine aircraft and Il-38 planes from Russia's Pacific Fleet, as well as helicopter crews.

"As a result of effective joint actions, the 'enemy' submarine was promptly detected and mock-destroyed," the defense ministry said.

"After practicing anti-submarine tasks, the crews of the Russian and Chinese ships thanked each other for their fruitful work."

Trump said his submarine order last Friday was made in response to what he called "highly provocative" remarks by former Russian president Dmitry Medvedev about the risk of war between the nuclear-armed adversaries.

The Kremlin this week played down the significance of Trump's announcement, saying U.S. submarines are on constant combat duty anyway, and said that "everyone should be very, very careful with nuclear rhetoric."

