Severe Gales to Hamper Russian Vessel Save

Related News
Argentina Sticking with Submarine Program despite Disaster
Argentina and other South American countries are likely to maintain or increase their submarine programs despite the scrutiny…
Keeping the Red Sea Clean
In continuing its work to keep the oceans clean, International Maritime Organization (IMO) encourages member countries to…
GPA Approves Savannah Port Expansion
The Georgia Ports Authority (GPA) has approved the rail and gate expansion projects that will significantly boost capacity…
New Automatic Filter Unveiled: aquaBoll
German filtration systems specialist Boll & Kirch Filterbau GmbH has presented its new concept for fully automatic water…
Davie Delivers Canada’s New Naval Support Ship
Commissioning and sea-trials have been completed for Canada’s first Resolve-Class Naval Support Ship, Asterix, the first…
Nigeria FEC Okays Maritime Piracy Bill
The Federal Executive Council of Nigeria approved the Suppression of Piracy and Maritime Offences Bill, reported TVC News.
MOL Develops Voyage Information Display System
Mitsui O.S.K. Lines (MOL) announced an agreement with Furuno Electric Co and MOL Techno-Trade to jointly develop a system…
CMA CGM Merges Multimodal Subsidiaries
The CMA CGM Group announced it will merge its subsidiaries MacAndrews and OPDR effective January 1, 2018., in line with…
All-Women Crew Tarini Enters Lyttelton
India's INSV Tarini entered Lyttelton port (New Zealand) on 29 Nov 2017, during it’s maiden voyage to circumnavigate the globe.
IMO Helps to Prevent Stowaways
International Maritime Organization (IMO) is continuing to assist countries with the highest number of stowaway incidents…
IMO Support for Ship Recycling in Bangladesh
The second phase of an International Maritime Organization (IMO)-implemented project to enhance safe and environmentally…
Top Maritime News
Keppel O&M to Pay US$422m to Resolve Petrobras Issue
Keppel Corporation Limited (Keppel Corporation or Keppel) today confirmed that KOM has reached a global resolution with criminal authorities in the
UK's New $4.2 Bln Aircraft Carrier Has a Leak
Britain’s biggest ever warship, the new 3.1 billion pound ($4.2 billion) aircraft carrier HMS Queen Elizabeth, has a leak and needs repairs
Shipbuilding First: Wison Delivers Barge-based FSRU
A shipbuilding first was recorded with Exmar took delivery of the world's first barge-based FSRU and secures long-term employment for the unit.
USCG Releases Final Statement on El Faro Sinking
The U.S. Coast Guard has released its final action memo on the loss of the S.S. El Faro and its 33 crew members during a 2015 hurricane near Crooked