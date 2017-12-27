Marine Link
Wednesday, December 27, 2017

Severe Gales to Hamper Russian Vessel Save

December 27, 2017

© Jenny Thompson/Adobe Stock

A Russian flagged vessel  reportedly with 13 crew still aboard is listing 'significantly' outside of Portsmouth Harbor may have to await further rescue attempt, as the weather forecast is poor with severe gales and rough seas expected later today according to various local media reports. The ship MEKHANIK YARTSDEV as identified in locla images from the scene reportedly has power and is reported stable, at anchor in the Solent. 
HM Coastguard is currently issuing navigational safety broadcasts every half hour to warn shipping in the area and a tug and an All Weather Lifeboat are standing by on scene
 
 
