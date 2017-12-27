Severe Gales to Hamper Russian Vessel Save

Related News

Argentina Sticking with Submarine Program despite Disaster

Argentina and other South American countries are likely to maintain or increase their submarine programs despite the scrutiny…

Keeping the Red Sea Clean

In continuing its work to keep the oceans clean, International Maritime Organization (IMO) encourages member countries to…

GPA Approves Savannah Port Expansion

The Georgia Ports Authority (GPA) has approved the rail and gate expansion projects that will significantly boost capacity…

New Automatic Filter Unveiled: aquaBoll

German filtration systems specialist Boll & Kirch Filterbau GmbH has presented its new concept for fully automatic water…

Davie Delivers Canada’s New Naval Support Ship

Commissioning and sea-trials have been completed for Canada’s first Resolve-Class Naval Support Ship, Asterix, the first…

Nigeria FEC Okays Maritime Piracy Bill

The Federal Executive Council of Nigeria approved the Suppression of Piracy and Maritime Offences Bill, reported TVC News.

MOL Develops Voyage Information Display System

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines (MOL) announced an agreement with Furuno Electric Co and MOL Techno-Trade to jointly develop a system…

CMA CGM Merges Multimodal Subsidiaries

The CMA CGM Group announced it will merge its subsidiaries MacAndrews and OPDR effective January 1, 2018., in line with…

All-Women Crew Tarini Enters Lyttelton

India's INSV Tarini entered Lyttelton port (New Zealand) on 29 Nov 2017, during it’s maiden voyage to circumnavigate the globe.

IMO Helps to Prevent Stowaways

International Maritime Organization (IMO) is continuing to assist countries with the highest number of stowaway incidents…

IMO Support for Ship Recycling in Bangladesh

The second phase of an International Maritime Organization (IMO)-implemented project to enhance safe and environmentally…