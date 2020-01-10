Russian Navy Ship 'Aggressively Approached' U.S. Destroyer

January 10, 2020

Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Jack Aistrup Navy Public Affairs Support Element East

A Russian navy ship "aggressively approached" a U.S. Navy destroyer in the North Arabian Sea on Thursday, the U.S. Navy's Bahrain-based Fifth Fleet said in a statement on Friday.

The Fifth Fleet said the U.S. destroyer USS Farragut sounded five short blasts and requested the Russian ship alter course.

"The Russian ship initially refused but ultimately altered course and the two ships opened distance from one another," the statement said. 

(Reporting by Ghaida Ghantous; Writing by Tuqa Khalid; Editing by Catherine Evans)

