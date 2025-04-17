Russian 'Shadow Fleet' Tanker Moved to "Safer" Anchorpoint

The Panama-flagged vessel, the Eventin, was moved on Thursday (April 17) to the Nordperd anchorpoint, about 3 nautical miles from its previous position. According to official sources it is now at an anchorage where ships carrying dangerous goods can safely moor without affecting harbour operations or the surrounding area. The operation was carried out by tugs commissioned and monitored by German customs.

The Eventin was found drifting out of control off Germany's Baltic Sea coast in January. It had been on its way from Russia to Egypt with a cargo of around 100,000 metric tons of oil, worth some 40 million euros ($45.24 million).

On Monday, Germany’s finance ministry said a German court will weigh a request to release the seized oil tanker that is believed to be part of a so-called shadow fleet used by Russia to circumvent oil sanctions.

The finance ministry declined to reveal the identity of the plaintiff, whether the petition had been brought by the owner of the ship or its cargo, or how long the legal process would last.

Russian authorities at the time said they had no information about the ship or its owner.

