Russian Strike on Grain Vessel in Odesa Port Kills Four

A Russian missile attack on Tuesday damaged a grain vessel in the Black Sea port of Odesa, killing four people, Ukrainian authorities said.

A ballistic missile struck the MJ Pinar bulk carrier that was loading wheat for Algeria, killing four Syrian nationals and injuring one other Syrian and a Ukrainian, Ukraine's Deputy Prime Minister Oleksiy Kuleba said on Telegram.

"Russia is attacking Ukraine's infrastructure, including ports, which are involved in ensuring the world's food security," Kuleba said.

Global grain merchant Louis Dreyfus Company said in an emailed statement that the vessel had been loading at its Brooklyn-Kiev terminal at Odesa port, with terminal infrastructure also damaged.

LDC said its terminal employees were safe, with the dead among the crew of the chartered vessel.

Kuleba said another vessel was also damaged, without giving further details.

Secretary-General of the IMO, Arsenio Dominguez, has issued a statement:

"I am deeply saddened to hear of the tragic loss of seafarers in the recent attack in Odesa, which has claimed the lives of four seafarers. My thoughts and condolences are with the families and loved ones of those who have lost their lives, as well as those who were injured.

“Seafarers ensure the continuous flow of essential goods that sustain communities worldwide. They must never become targets in conflicts beyond their control. We must reaffirm our collective commitment to their safety and well-being.

“I reiterate my call to all parties involved to work together to ensure that such acts of violence against innocent seafarers and shipping do not continue. International shipping should never become a casualty in the broader geopolitical landscape.

“The IMO remains committed to supporting efforts to improve the safety of all those who work in the global maritime industry."

Ukraine, like Russia, is a major grain exporter. It has managed to re-establish large-scale maritime exports during the war, despite Russian strikes on ports.

Chicago wheat futures Wv1, a global price benchmark, were little changed on Wednesday.

Ukraine also reported other Russian strikes overnight as fighting continues in the three-year-old war in parallel to U.S. efforts to negotiate a ceasefire.





