Russian-Flagged Tanker Reports Drone Attack off Turkey

A Russian-flagged tanker loaded with sunflower oil reported a drone attack off the Turkish coast on Tuesday, but its 13 crew members were unharmed, Turkey's maritime authority and the Tribeca shipping agency said.

Ukrainian naval drones last week hit two tankers sanctioned by Kyiv and some of its Western allies in the Black Sea as they headed to a Russian port to load oil destined for foreign markets, as the country attempts to pile pressure on Russia's oil sector.

Ukraine's foreign ministry spokesperson Heorhii Tykhyi said Ukraine was not involved in Tuesday's attack, that it made "no sense" to attack the ship given its route to Georgia, and added that "Russia may have staged the whole thing".

In response to attacks in the Black Sea on ships in the Russian "shadow fleet", President Vladimir Putin threatened to sever Ukraine's access to the sea, adding Moscow would intensify strikes on Ukrainian facilities and vessels, and take measures against tankers of countries that help Ukraine.

Besiktas Shipping, the Turkish owner of an oil tanker that was damaged by blasts near Senegal's coast last week, said it had halted all Russia-related shipping operations, citing the escalating security risks.

ATTACKS ON BLACK SEA SHIPPING

The vessel attacked on Tuesday, MIDVOLGA-2, reported being targeted 80 miles (130 km) off the Turkish coast but did not request assistance and was proceeding towards Turkey's Sinop port, Turkey's Maritime Affairs Directorate said on X.

Tribeca said the ship had been attacked by a drone. It was not immediately clear who had attacked the ship.

Turkey's maritime authority said the ship was sailing from Russia to Georgia, while Tribeca said it was bound for Mersin. Both said the ship was now en route to Sinop without assistance.

"The necessary messages were conveyed to the relevant parties, including Ukrainian authorities," a Turkish official said when asked for comment.

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Monday that attacks on commercial ships in the Black Sea were unacceptable, issuing a warning to "all related sides".

Besiktas Shipping's tanker was hit while anchored near Dakar a day after the Ukrainian naval drone attacks. It was not clear what had caused the explosions.

NATO member Turkey has maintained cordial ties with Kyiv and Moscow, providing military support to Ukraine while refusing to join Western sanctions on Moscow.

It has previously hosted three rounds of peace talks between the warring sides.

Ankara has demanded navigational safety in the Black Sea, where it shares maritime borders with Russia and Ukraine.





(Reuters - Reporting by Daren Butler and Tuvan Gumrukcu; Additional reporting by Yuliia Dysa in Kyiv, Vladimir Soldatkin in Moscow and Enes Tunagur in London; Editing by Thomas Derpinghaus, Alexander Smith, Alexandra Hudson)

