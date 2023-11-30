Russia's Novorossiisk Resumes Oil Loadings

Russia's Novorossiisk port resumed oil loadings after a severe storm on Thursday, two sources familiar with the port's operations told Reuters.

The loadings started as the weather conditions improved after the storm had suspended exports since last week, one of the sources said.

The nearby Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC) terminal, a main export route for Kazakhstan's crude oil, said on Thursday it had also resumed oil loadings.

(Reuters - Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

