RWE, North Star Ink Long-Term SOV Charter Agreements

Germany’s largest utility RWE and U.K.’s largest shipowner-operator North Start have signed long-term agreements for next-generation service operation vessels (SOVs) to maintain RWE’s growing offshore wind fleet.

The companies have agreed that RWE will charter two SOVs, the Grampian Eagle and the Grampian Kestrel, from North Star, both capable of using alternative low-emission fuels.

Full marine services will be delivered by North Star as part of the charters.

RWE and North Star have also signed reservation agreements for two newbuild vessels delivered by the Norwegian Vard Group. The vessels are planned to support the maintenance of RWE’s offshore wind farm from 2028 and 2029 onwards.

This partnership will pave the way for the efficient and low-emission operation of RWE’s existing and further growing offshore wind portfolio in Europe.

The specialized vessels provide accommodation for service technicians and can remain at the wind farms for several days. Integrated walk-to-work gangway systems make access to the wind turbines much easier, even in rough seas, while also increasing safety.

The Grampian Eagle is chartered for at least 12 years. This vessel is planned to support the operations and maintenance activities at Triton Knoll offshore wind farm off the British coast.

For a minimum of 10 years the Grampian Kestrel will support the maintenance of RWE’s German offshore wind farms, located north of the island of Heligoland. Both vessels were built this year and offer the possibility to use alternative fuels to minimize CO2 emissions.

For Germany, the charter contract starts this winter and for the U.K. in summer 2026. RWE has the option to extend both contracts by up to additional three years.

Until the North Star vessels Grampian Eagle and Grampian Kestrel are available, two vessels will be supplied by Windward Offshore until the end of 2026.

“Through this long-term partnership, RWE is taking a strategic step by securing next generation service operations vessels against the backdrop of a tight market. Those service operations vessels are an important enabler for RWE to deliver best-in-class performance across our existing operational fleet, as well as for future projects,” said Thomas Michel, COO of RWE Offshore Wind.

“This landmark deal is the beginning of a strategic partnership between two industry leaders, built on early engagement, mutual trust and shared ambitions. We are proud to secure agreements for four state-of-the-art vessels and grateful for the trust put in us by RWE. Our focus is delivering world class operational performance, utilizing all of North Star’s expertise and capabilities in SOV services,” added Gitte Gard Talmo, CEO of North Star.