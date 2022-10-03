Marine Link
SAAM Closes Ian Taylor Acquisition in Peru

October 3, 2022

Photo courtesy SAAM-Ian Taylor

SAAM concluded the purchase of Ian Taylor’s towage operations in Peru.

"This transaction will allow us to continue consolidating our presence in Peru, with the service offering we are known for and extensive geographic coverage. We are committed to continuing to operate with excellence and safety once we add this first-rate fleet," said SAAM Towage Managing Director Hernán Gómez.

SAAM Towage has been operating since 2021 in Peru. With this investment, it strengthens its presence on the Pacific Coast and adds new tugs to the six already operating in the Peruvian ports.

SAAM Towage sports a fleet of more than 180 tugs at 80 ports in the Americas.

