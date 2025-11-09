SAAM Reports Jump in Third Quarter Performance

Towage company SAAM posted net income of US$64 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2025, 48% more than the same period last year.

EBITDA reached $158 million (+15%) and revenue totaled $463 million (+8%).

The third quarter figures were particularly positive compared to the previous year, with profit of $24 million (+97%), revenue of $161 million (+12%) and EBITDA of $58 million (+23%).

"We had record earnings this quarter, thanks to increased activity and a better mix of services, combined with greater operational efficiencies in our two business areas: towage and air logistics. We have taken important steps to consolidate our operational capabilities with high service quality, respect for the environment and safety," said the company's CEO, Macario Valdés.

SAAM Towage's maneuvers and services, as well as tons handled by Aerosan, have remained stable so far this year, even in a context of volatility in foreign trade and industry.

The period's milestones include a binding agreement to acquire the remaining 30% of Intertug (giving SAAM 100% of that entity, which operates in Colombia and Mexico), the start of operations of Latin American's first electric tug in Puerto Chacabuco and the incorporation of two new tugboats to the fleet in Chile and Peru. In August, SAAM Towage also reported a monthly record for harbor maneuvers with more than 13,500.



