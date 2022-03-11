SAAM Towage Adds Tug to its Chilean Fleet

SAAM Towage expanded its fleet in Chile with the arrival of a new tug dubbed Halcón III.

“This new vessel is very symbolic, since it will be called Halcón III. Its predecessor (Halcón I) had a single shaft and was one of the first tugs to start operating at SAAM. Today, almost 60 years later, we can see how technology has advanced at the service of foreign trade. We now have a state-of-the-art unit that will enable us to continue efficiently and safely supporting maneuvers at domestic ports,” said SAAM Towage Chile Country Manager, Cristián Cifuentes.

This is the company’s fourth RA2400SX-series tug acquired from the Turkish ship yard SANMAR over the past three years. The powerful vessel has a compact design that is particularly useful in ports with restricted maneuverability.

Measuring 24.4 x 11.25 wide, the tug features bollard pull of 70 tons and a maximum speed of 13 knots. The vessel is powered by two Caterpillar 3516C main engines, each achieving 2,100 kW at 1,600 rpm. The Halcón III is a sister ship to the Albatros, which operates in Peru, and is the same series as the SAAM Valparaíso and the SAAM Palenque operating in Panama.

Halcón III joins the SAAM Towage fleet. Photo courtesy SAAM Towage