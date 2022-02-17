SAAM Towage Brazil Cuts Greenhouse Gas Emissions

SAAM Towage Brazil said it has been making strides toward increasingly sustainable operations, with a reported 13% reduction in its greenhouse gas emissions (GHG) in 2021, compared to the base year in 2017.

“In 2021 we reinforced our environmental management with more integrated work: reviewing processes, setting sustainability objectives and developing specific procedures that enabled us to cut our emissions,” said Renata Ervilha, country manager of SAAM Towage Brazil.

These efforts helped prevent the emission of 5,293 tons of CO2e in comparison to 2017 and boost selective collection or recycling, depending on the type of waste, by 15%.