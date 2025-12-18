SAAM Towage Certifies its Brazil Operations Carbon Neutral

For the third consecutive year, SAAM Towage obtained the PAS 2060 international certification in Brazil, which certifies the carbon neutrality of its operations in that country.

In addition to operational actions to reduce the intensity of Scope 1 and 2 emissions, carbon credits were purchased to offset 100% of these emissions.

This progress encourages SAAM to continue deepening its efforts in energy efficiency and environmental management, which are part of its Sustainability Strategy and include reducing and offsetting greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by 2030.

SAAM Towage Brazil operates in 18 ports in that country with a fleet of more than 67 tugs and a team of approximately 700 people.