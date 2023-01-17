SAAM Towage Certifies Its Carbon Footprint

For the fifth year in a row, SAAM Towage was recognized by the Ministry of the Environment’s Huella Chile program for measuring and assuring its greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions during 2021.

“Our commitment is to continually seek alternatives that allow us to reduce the carbon footprint of our operations. Measuring our footprint enables us to assess our progress and set new goals for the coming years,” said SAAM Towage Chile Manager, Cristián Cifuentes.

He explained that the company continues to work with actions to make fuel consumption more efficient for navigation and for supply on land while tugs are docked.

SAAM Towage operates 21 tugs in 14 ports in Chile, providing berthing and deberthing services, as well as special services.

Huella Chile is a program from the Ministry of the Environment that works to promote the calculation, reporting and management of greenhouse gases (GHG) in public and private-sector organizations.

The verification of these results was backed by the Bureau Veritas certifier, which reviewed the annual quantification in the 21 tugs and in the administrative offices of the Tecnopacífico building.