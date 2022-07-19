SAAM Towage Grows Its Flet in Peru

SAAM Towage has taken delivery of the tug Cóndor, acquired from Sanmar Shipyards in Turkey and now located in the Port of Callao. This is the sixth tug to join the fleet in Peru, and its main features are its energy efficiency and high maneuverability.

Cristián Cifuentes, Country Manager of SAAM Towage Chile, said, “Cóndor is designed to maneuver safely in ports with reduced spaces. Thanks to its design characteristics, it is also an energy-efficient ship, which contributes to our tug optimization strategy.”

The vessel is based on the design of the RA2400SX series by Canadian naval architects at Robert Allan Ltd., like the four vessels provided by the shipyards to SAAM, Halcón III in Chile, Albatros in Peru and SAAM Palenque in Panamá.

The 24-meter vessel has a bollard pull of 70 tons and has two main Caterpillar 3615C engines