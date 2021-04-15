SAFE Boats Delivers First Stormer Workboat to Long Island Customer

The Town of Hempstead Harbormaster on Long Island recently took delivery of the first Stormer Marine workboat built under a license agreement by SAFE Boats International. The 6.8-meter Porter 68S, delivered in late January, was recently put into service in the waters around the Town of Hempstead.

Through this Jones Act-compliant licensing agreement between U.S.-based SAFE Boats International and the Netherlands-based Stormer Marine, SAFE Boats can now offer the full line of Stormer workboats to U.S. operators.

Stormer workboats complement SAFE Boats’ product line, offering platforms ranging from 4.5-meter center console open work boats to 12-meter twin-engine cabin boats. Both Stormer and SAFE Boats share a mission and culture dedicated to delivering tailor-made vessels that meet their customers’ specific applications.

"As the largest town in the nation that patrols more than 180 miles of coastal waterways, Hempstead Town was looking for the perfect boat to serve our community,” said Town of Hempstead Supervisor Don Clavin. “The Stormer Porter line is the multi-purpose 'pickup truck on the water' that we needed for our fleet, and it has already proven its mettle by towing pilings, resetting buoys, pulling floats, recording depth findings, and assisting in moving barges in our waterways. The vessel has been able to accomplish all tasks at hand but, most importantly, getting our crew back to the dock safely at the end of each trip. We thank SAFE Boats International for providing the Town of Hempstead with a state-of-the-art, high-powered machine that will certainly be put to the test this summer and throughout the year on local waterways."

(Photo: SAFE Boats International)

