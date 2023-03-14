Safe Bulkers Sells Panamax Bulk Carrier

Dry bulk shipping company Safe Bulkers announced it has reached a deal to sell one of its Panamax bulk carriers for $22.5 million.

The 75,000 dwt Efrossini, built in Japan in 2012, will be delivered to an undisclosed new owner in June 2023 and chartered back at a gross daily charter rate of $16,050 for a period of 10 to 14 months.

Dr. Loukas Barmparis, president of Safe Bulkers, said, “Having ordered recently an additional IMO Phase 3 newbuild Kamsarmax vessel and sold a 2012 Panamax vessel, we continue our strategy to selectively sell relatively older tonnage and gradually replace it with newbuilds of latest available designs, aiming to improve our fleets’ environmental performance and increase our competitiveness in a new more stringent regulatory environment.’’