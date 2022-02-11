Safe Concordia Flotel Stays with BP in Trinidad

BP Trinidad and Tobago has chartered the Safe Concordia offshore accommodation rig from Prosafe, to provide gangway-connected operations at Cassia C offshore platform in Trinidad.

The contract will last around 160 days and will be a straight continuation of Safe Concordia's current engagement at Cassia C. The new contract will run from March 24, 2022, to August 31, 2022. BP Trinidad and Tobago will have options to extend the charter for up to four weeks.

The value of the firm part of the deal is $19.4 million.

Jesper Kragh Andresen, CEO of Prosafe says: “The Safe Concordia has been providing a stable and versatile platform for gangway connected operations at Cassia C and Prosafe is extremely pleased that bp has elected to continue its charter. The flexibility the Safe Concordia offers through high bed capacity, large deck space, and dynamic positioning means that BP can continue to plan and execute operations in an efficient manner.”

Safe Concordia is a DP2 semi-submersible offshore accommodation unit with 461 beds. The vessel was constructed at Keppel FELS shipyard in Singapore and delivered in March 2005 before completing an upgrade in July 2015.

Cassia C

Offshore installation company Heerema Marine Contractors last year completed the installation of BP's Cassia Compression (Cassia C) platform i

Using its semi-submersible heavy lift construction ship Thialf, Heerema finalized completion activities for the installation of the topside, bridge, and flare structures. The topsides were placed on a jacket installed by Heerema's Sleipnir vessel back in 2020.

The topside of about 7,800 metric tons was installed first, with the other structures following. The next step in the project will be the hook-up and commissioning of the Cassia C platform.

It was then said that gas production from the Greater Cassia Area would be routed to the Cassia C platform for compression before being transported via the adjacent existing Cassia B platform, with first gas scheduled for 2022.

Cassia C is located 57 kilometers off the southeast coast of Trinidad. The platform will have a throughput capacity of 1.2 billion standard cubic feet of gas a day (bcfd).