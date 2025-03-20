SafeNav To Improve Ship Collision-Avoidance

The collision between the MV Stena Immaculate and the feeder containership MV Solong off Grimsby in the UK last week highlights the continuation of maritime accidents, with human error often as the cause.

The response to maritime safety concerns is often to invest in better sensors—more advanced Radars, AIS, ECDIS, LIDAR and, more recently, high-resolution computer-vision for enhanced situational awareness. "These tools are absolutely essential, but they only provide fragmented information. The problem is not the lack of data and target classification—it's the absence of a system that integrates all this information into a single, unified decision-making platform," said Capt. Jørgen Grindevoll, Founder & CEO of maritime technology company SafeNav.

SafeNav is a digital/AI-driven co-pilot and decision-support system that brings real-time, actionable guidance to the bridge. Its collision-avoidance benefits include:

Full COLREGS compliance

Aggregates and fuses data from multiple sources in real time

Provides explicit course-change recommendations

Designed to work with human decision-makers

The system is ahead of the IMO MASS Level 1 regulations

SafeNav is already in the process of obtaining approval in principle (AiP) from class society DNV. Unlike full-autonomy solutions that require years of regulatory adaptation and vessel retrofitting, SafeNav can be deployed today, as a software module that works with any vessel’s existing hardware infrastructure.

SafeNav is already running on a full-scale bridge simulator in Italy, with real-world ship trials beginning soon.