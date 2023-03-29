Marine Link
Saturday, April 1, 2023
SUBSCRIBE

Saildrone Expands USV Fleet Range

Maritime Activity Reports, Inc.

March 29, 2023

Saildrone announced a new, mid-size class of uncrewed surface vehicles (USVs). 

The 33-foot (10 m) Voyager is specifically designed for near-shore ocean and lakebed mapping, and to meet the challenges of IUU (illegal, unreported, and unregulated fishing), ISR (intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance), law enforcement and maritime safety, drug interdiction, and border and harbor security.

Saildrone’s three USV models—the Voyager along with the 23-foot (7 m) Explorer and 65-foot (20 m) Surveyor—have been developed to balance mission payload flexibility and endurance. The Voyager’s larger size, compared to the Explorer, allows for a more persistent datalink, increased power available for ocean mapping and ISR payloads, and versatile payload integration options.

Marine News explores the challenges facing operators on America’s inland waterways system and the work being done to address them.
Read the Magazine

Keep it Moving: Corps Dredges Log Record Seasons to Combat Drought Impact

A Better Approach for Emission Reduction at US Ports
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Maritime Transport: Fuels, Emissions and Sustainability

Subscribe for
Maritime Reporter E-News

Maritime Reporter E-News is the maritime industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email five times per week