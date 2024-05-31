Saipem Adds Heavy-Lift Pipelay Vessel JSD6000 to Its Fleet

Italian offshore energy services firm Saipem has signed a long-term charter contract with Chinese state-owned port and naval machinery manufacturer ZPMC for the JSD6000, a latest generation ship for offshore heavy lifting, construction and pipelaying.

The signed contract provides for the bareboat charter of the ship for a five-year duration, plus two extension options of one year each.

The vessel will be delivered to Saipem in June 2024 and will become part of the company’s fleet.

Equipped with a DP3 dynamic positioning system and a heavy-lift capacity of up to 5,200 tonnes, the JSD6000 is able to lay pipelines up to 36" diameter in J-Lay mode and pipelines up to 60" in S-Lay mode, at water depths up to 3,000 metres.

The charter of the JSD6000 is in line with Saipem's capital-light strategy defined in the Strategic Plan and allows the company to expand its offer with an additional vessel which meets the highest standards of safety and environmental protection.

It also consolidates Saipem's positioning in the deepwater subsea installation services market, a sector experiencing an increasing demand cycle.