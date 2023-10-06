SAL Heavy Lift Charters Chinese Semi-sub Duo

SAL Heavy Lift said Friday it had chartered two modern semi-submersible deck carriers, the “Zhong Ren 121” and “Zhong Ren 122” on a long-term basis together with its partner Shanghai Salvage (China).

"Both ships will be delivered in Shanghai between December 2023 and February 2024 and marketed through the Jumbo-SAL Alliance," Sal Heavy Lift said.

“We don’t use the term ‘milestone’ lightly – but, in this case, it’s more than appropriate. This project is extremely important to us as a group, both commercially and strategically,” says Dr Martin Harren, CEO of SAL Heavy Lift and the Harren Group.

“Our combined MPP and heavy lift fleet, which currently comprises 54 units, is one of the world’s leading fleets. We offer our customers the most powerful heavy lift vessels in the world. However, the truth remains that the demands and requirements of our clients, especially in the offshore wind sector – are becoming increasingly extensive and complex. These two new additions give us the opportunity to meet and possibly even exceed these requirements. Customers will benefit from more choices and better solutions.”

Matthieu Moerman, Director Chartering & Project at Jumbo-SAL-Alliance, said:“Zhong Ren 121’ and ‘Zhong Ren 122’ will empower us to undertake cargo transportation and projects previously inconceivable with our existing fleet. They will expand our capabilities, opening doors to new markets. By adding the two vessels, we can offer more marine transport solutions as a group.”

Following delivery, SAL will have the opportunity to utilize the two vessels for cargo transports from Asia to Europe. Afterwards, they will be deployed for an offshore wind farm project in the USA.

Once the wind farm project has been completed, SAL intends to extend the charter contracts with Shanghai Salvage for an additional two to three years.

The vessels are each 169 meters long, 39.8 meters wide, with Ultra-modern DP2 technology; DWT: 26,000 t; Cargo deck capacity of 5,300 m2; and deck strength of 25 mt/m2. They have average sailing speed of 12 knots, and aAccommodation facilities for up to 59 people.

