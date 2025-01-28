Sallaum Lines to Keep PCTC Fleet’s Hulls In Check with Jotun’s Solutions

Sallaum Lines has boosted the efforts towards optimizing hull performance and the environmental impact for its fleet with the investment in Jotun’s hull performance solution, HPS, including HullKeeper, for its four Pure Car and Truck Carrier (PCTC) newbuildings in Nanjing Jinling Shipyard.

HPS, in combination with HullKeeper, integrates high performance antifouling coatings with expert technical support during newbuilding and performance analytics based on ISO 19030-2 and intelligent hull condition management programme through HullKeeper.

HullKeeper leverages on a proprietary algorithm to evaluate fouling risk and recommends next course of action. Together, HPS and HullKeeper delivers a comprehensive dock-to-dock hull management solution and contributes to collaboration between all stakeholders to ensure the best possible outcome for Sallaum Lines new PCTC fleet.

“Jotun has been a long-time partner with Sallaum Lines and we have obtained excellent results with Jotun’s HPS in our in-service vessels and we like them to be part of our wavemakers”, said Puneet Arora, Head of Technical at Sallaum lines DMCC.

Solutions like HPS and HullKeeper from Jotun will play a crucial role in advancing cleaner operations while ensuring cost efficiency during fuel transition of the fleet, with the inevitable rise in cost of sustainable fuel choices.

“In near-term, optimizing hull performance will contribute positively towards regulatory requirements, such as IMO’s CII and potential carbon tax implications, as well as potential exposure to regional regulatory requirements like EU ETS and FuelEU in EU waters,” said Mohamed Ehab, Key Accounts Manager – Shipping, Jotun UAE Ltd.

In addition, the solution will support Sallaum Lines’ ambitious road map which lays out further plans, targeting a 40% reduction in CO2 emissions by 2030.

Sallaum Lines’ broader sustainability strategy as part of their programs ‘The Wavemakers Initiative’ reflects shared values between both parties as preserving fuels, cut carbon emissions and protect biodiversity contribute to operational excellence and supports a cleaner shipping industry.