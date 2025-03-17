Salvage Efforts for Stena Immaculate Tanker Continue in North Sea

Stena Bulk, the owner of the Stena Immaculate oil tanker, said it is working closely with the manager of the vessel Crowley and U.K. agencies following the last week’s allision with incident the container ship Solong.

Salvage experts from SMIT Salvage are continuing with their detailed onboard assessments of Stena Immaculate.

As of March 16, the third-party salvage team has confirmed that damage resulting from the containership Solong striking the Stena Immaculate was limited to one cargo tank containing Jet A-1 fuel and one ballast tank containing sea water.

At the time of the allision, the Stena Immaculate was carrying 220,000 barrels of Jet A-1 fuel.

Based on the assessment by the salvage team, it has been confirmed that 17,515 barrels of Jet A-1 fuel have been lost due to the impact and fire. The remaining cargo and bunkers are secure, Stena Bulk informed.

“We are immensely proud of our crew members who, before being forced to abandon ship, demonstrated exceptional professionalism by ensuring fire monitors were active to provide boundary cooling water to the adjacent cargo tanks. This decisive action significantly limited the damage to only the cargo tanks directly impacted by the allision,” said Erik Hånell, President and CEO, Stena Bulk.

The UK Maritime and Coastguard Agency’s position remains that there continues to be no cause for concern for pollution from the tanker.

The salvage process is ongoing and will require further time to complete fully. A comprehensive salvage and tow plan will be finalized in collaboration with the appropriate authorities.







