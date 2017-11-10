Rose Joins Global Diving & Salvage

Eric Rose has joined Global Diving & Salvage, Inc. as Director of Business Development, responsible for the company’s long-term revenue generation, and the support of Global’s regions and service lines, including marine construction, commercial diving, environmental services and marine casualty response. He will oversee sales and business development, marketing, client engagement and corporate strategy for revenue generation.

Rose spent many years with NC Machinery for Caterpillar, most recently as Washington Equipment Sales and Rental Manager. During his tenure, he was responsible for the overall P&L of the sales and rental departments in Washington state, managing inventory levels between $30 million to $50 million per year. He created and implemented dealer efficiency tools and programs that are still in use at the company today.

Before joining the Global team, Rose most recently served as the Northwest Territory Sales Manager for Weiler Products, where he was responsible for sales, product development and dealer development for the Weiler product line.