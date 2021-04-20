Samson Offering Ropes Made with Bio-sourced Fiber

Ropes manufacturer Samson says it is now offering several of its products with the option of sustainable, bio-sourced fiber, enabling customers to reduce their carbon footprint.

Made from climate-neutral feedstock through sustainable forestry, this innovation utilizes the mass balance approach to sourcing and further reduces reliance on fossil-based resources.

Samson and DSM are introducing the first-ever bio-sourced ultra-high molecular weight polyethylene fiber and further reducing reliance on fossil fuel-based resources. Ethylene, the primary raw material used to manufacture HPME, is the feedstock that will transition from a conventional to a renewable source via the mass balance approach. All bio-sourced Samson products, including AmSteel-Blue, AmSteel-X, Saturn-12, EverSteel-X and Turbo-RC, will have the same characteristics, performance and product certifications, the manufacturer said.

Mass balance accounting is a well-known approach designed to trace the flow of materials through a complex value chain. The mass balance approach provides a set of rules for allocating bio-based content to different products to claim and market the content as ‘bio’-based. All bio-based raw materials are coming from sustainable-certified sources. Bio-based Dyneema includes certification by ISCC (International Sustainability & Carbon Certification).